Philadelphia police launch public awareness campaign around high-tech auto theft

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging the public to protect their vehicles amid a wave of high-tech auto theft targeting push-to-start vehicles with keyless fobs.

The Inquirer reported on those thefts — dubbed key fob cloning — last month, detailing methods that criminals use to remotely access locked vehicles using relatively inexpensive tools found for purchase online.

Law enforcement agencies across the Philadelphia region have noticed the thefts. They say thieves can break into vehicles and use an onboard diagnostics tool, a device commonly found in auto garages, to access the key’s unique frequency and program it onto a blank key fob.

Meanwhile, more savvy criminals are conducting “relay thefts,” using antennas to capture and redirect a key fob’s frequency from inside a locked home to unlock the nearby vehicle and drive off within minutes.

Many such thefts have occurred in suburban communities or in sprawling Northeast Philadelphia, officials say. But the thefts are spreading more widely throughout the city, they say, spurring the department to announce its “Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft” public awareness campaign this week.

“They’re using technology to take over keyless entry, key fobs, copy it remotely, and steal your car,” said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore during a news conference at the department’s North Philadelphia impound lot. “It’s happened all over the city.”

Vanore said police recruits would begin knocking on doors in select neighborhoods Thursday to hand out leaflets detailing measures car owners can take to protect themselves and their vehicles. The department will also launch a social media campaign and community workshops about the thefts.

Prevention largely comes down to a handful of tools available to purchase online or in auto stores, explained Lt. Brian Geer, head of the department’s Major Crimes unit.

He said thefts in which criminals use onboard diagnostics tools are best prevented by purchasing an “OBD lock,” a small device that inserts into the diagnostics port that is only removable using a separate key. The locks are available for about $50 from Amazon and other online retailers.

To protect against relay thefts, Geer recommends car owners purchase Faraday pouches and bags to store their keyless fobs when at home or in crowded places like shopping center parking lots. The storage devices block signals emitted by key fobs, cellphones, and other technological devices.

For added protection, Geer suggests purchasing a steering wheel lock. The devices became popular in recent years among Kia and Hyundai owners who saw viral online trends like the “Kia Boyz challenge” teaching would-be criminals how to hotwire the vehicles.

Then there are tried-and-true anti-theft methods the department has been sharing for years.

“Always secure your car, take your keys with you,” Geer said. “Park in well-lit areas, don’t leave your car running unattended. Always be wary of where the keys for your vehicle are.”