A 26-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries Saturday night after what Philadelphia police described as a home invasion in the city’s Northern Liberties section.
According to police, the man was assaulted by two suspects on the 200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday. It was unclear whether the victim lived at that home.
Police said the two men — one of whom was carrying a briefcase — beat the victim with the point of a gun before robbing him and fleeing the scene in a silver Nissan Maxima with a Delaware license plate.
The victim is being treated at Jefferson University Hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.
Police described one suspect as a male with black hair wearing a white shirt; the other, about 6 feet tall and stocky, wearing a red shirt with white designs, blue jeans, and black sneakers with white trim.