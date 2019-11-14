This has been an especially violent several weeks for children in Philadelphia. Five children were killed by gunfire in a four-week period and another two were shot and critically wounded. Earlier this week, prosecutors announced charges against a father accused of using his 11-month-old son as a “human shield” while trying to buy drugs in Hunting Park last month, and the guardian of a 4-year-old girl was charged with murder after allegedly abusing the child and then falsely telling police the girl fell from a window.