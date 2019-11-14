Philadelphia police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy in Oxford Circle, authorities said Thursday.
Police were called Tuesday to the 5900 block of Shisler Street, a residential area, and the child was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m., said officer Eric McLaurin, a police spokesperson.
He could not confirm additional details, including the child’s name, his condition when police arrived to the scene, and how the toddler died. It also wasn’t clear why police were initially called to the home.
Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.
The medical examiner’s office is not yet releasing information on the case, according to James Garrow, a Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson.
This has been an especially violent several weeks for children in Philadelphia. Five children were killed by gunfire in a four-week period and another two were shot and critically wounded. Earlier this week, prosecutors announced charges against a father accused of using his 11-month-old son as a “human shield” while trying to buy drugs in Hunting Park last month, and the guardian of a 4-year-old girl was charged with murder after allegedly abusing the child and then falsely telling police the girl fell from a window.