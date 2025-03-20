Philly cop shot outside hospital in Crescentville, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was shot outside of a hospital in Crescentville on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The officer, whom police did not identify, was struck by a bullet outside Friends Hospital, on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

At least six Philadelphia police vehicles were on the scene Thursday afternoon. People visiting Friends Hospital, a psychiatric hospital that is one of the nation’s oldest, were being turned away on a road leading to the area where the occurred, which police had blocked using their vehicles.

The incident happened near a wooded area in the rear of the facility. The scene of the shooting was otherwise quiet, with some hospital staff seen casually walking across Friends’ leafy, cloistered grounds as news helicopters buzzed overhead.

A person who answered the phone at the hospital said there was police activity outside on Thursday afternoon and that all patients and staff were safe, but declined to comment further, referring questions to Philadelphia Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.