Police arrest man accused of taking gun from scene of deadly confrontation between officers and man inside Fairhill corner store

Police on Wednesday night said they had apprehended a man accused of taking a gun from the scene of a shooting inside a Fairhill corner store that left a 28-year-old man dead and a Philadelphia police officer wounded last week.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, was arrested in the area of Juniper and Race Streets in Center City, police said.

Security video from inside Jennifer Tavern, a beer store and virtual gambling parlor at the corner of North Mascher and West Cambria Streets, shows a man identified by police as Quinones-Mendez appearing to record video of a police altercation with Alexander Spencer, 28, when the gun allegedly used by Spencer to shoot an officer in the leg then gets flung or knocked across the floor in front of Quinones-Mendez.

The man in the video is seen grabbing the gun and fleeing from the store.

Quinones-Mendez faces charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and a gun offense.

The security video from Jennifer Tavern shows two officers searching men in the corner store for weapons, before wrestling Spencer to the ground.

Both officers’ guns are holstered when the first shot hits one officer’s leg, and Spencer appears to toss a gun toward the front of the store. The other officer — now identified as Raheem Hall, 33 — is seen then firing a single shot into Spencer’s back.