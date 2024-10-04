Link copied to clipboard
An off-duty Philly cop shot and killed a man in Northeast Philly
The circumstances leading up to the shooting near Holme Avenue and Willits Road weren't immediately clear.
An off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man overnight in Northeast Philadelphia, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident.
The circumstances of the shooting and what led up to it were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, near Holme Avenue and Willits Road. The man was 54 years old, according to the source.
