Two dead in separate double shootings across Philadelphia

Two people are dead following multiple double shootings across Philadelphia Thursday night.

In the city’s Logan section, a young man is dead and another is wounded following a shooting near a Philadelphia elementary school.

Advertisement

Police said the shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. at 17th and Ruscomb Streets near James Logan Elementary School.

A police spokesman could not confirm the victims’ ages, but said one was a teenager under the age of 18.

The victims, both males, were taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where one was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., police said. The other, who police said suffered three gunshot wounds, was in stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Officers told NBC10 they believe there were two shooters and 38 shots fired.

No suspects have been identified, and police have yet to make any arrests.

One dead in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

In a second shooting that happened about an hour earlier in Southwest Philadelphia, one man is dead and another is in critical condition, according to police.

Details are sparse, but police say shots were fired around 5:18 p.m. on the 2200 block of South Felton Street.

Both gunshot victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m. The other victim was listed in critical condition.

Police had no further information.