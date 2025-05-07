Philly police officer injured in shooting outside Overbrook High School

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the stomach Wednesday afternoon after a fight broke out across the street from Overbrook High School, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting erupted shortly before 3 p.m. near 59th and West Oxford Streets in the Overbrook section of the city, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The officer was rushed to nearby Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

At least one person is in custody, sources said, and a weapon was recovered.

The officer appeared to have been shot while attempting to break up a large fight outside the high school shortly after dismissal, the sources said.

In a letter to Overbrook High families, the School District of Philadelphia said the fight involved multiple “students and members of the community,” and said the officer was wounded after a “community member” fired a gun. No students were injured, the district said.

Video captured by a bystander at the scene showed over a dozen young people crowded in the street across from the school, as well as numerous Philadelphia police officers. The video appeared to show several young men fighting, with officers attempting to pull them apart, when suddenly, there was a loud pop. Some people started to scream and run.

The video then appeared to show officers taking a man into custody, though his role in the altercation was not immediately clear. The wounded officer was not visible in the footage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.