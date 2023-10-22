Police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in two Southwest Philly gunpoint rapes

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia man who they believe raped two women at gunpoint earlier this month in the city’s Kingsessing section, authorities said Sunday.

Michael Henry was arrested Saturday and was expected to face charges for rape, robbery, and related offenses, according to a police spokesperson. The District Attorney’s Office approved charges in connection with one of the assaults, and the investigation is ongoing, said Sgt. Eric Gripp.

Henry was identified as a suspect after police combed through surveillance footage and received several tips, according to police. He’s a suspect for “several other rapes and one robbery,” Gripp said. Authorities are awaiting results from DNA testing and might file additional charges.

The arrest came after police said last week they believed the same assailant committed both assaults.

The first attack occurred about 3 a.m. on Oct. 14 when a woman said she was in her car at the stoplight on 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. She told police that a man wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants, and a blue surgical mask approached her car and pointed a handgun at her.

The man demanded money, and the woman gave him $20. He ordered her to unlock the doors, police said, then got inside her car and told her to drive to 49th and St. Bernard Streets, where he raped her. The man then drove the woman to an ATM and told her to withdraw money, then got out of the car and left, police said.

Police said the second assault came the next day at about 5 p.m. A woman told police she was walking near the 1100 block of South Paxon Street when a man wearing a red Phillies hat, blue hoodie, dark pants and a blue surgical mask came up behind her, pointed a gun at her side, and demanded money, authorities said.

She gave him $25 and prescription medication, police said, and he forced her into an alleyway and raped her.