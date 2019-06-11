A 14-year-old boy was injured overnight in Philly’s Eastwick section after suffering a gunshot wound in his right arm.
Police responded to a call at about 11:36 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of South 72nd Street with reports that a 14-year-old boy had been shot. The teenager was then transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
There have been no arrests, and no weapon was found. The boy was reported to be in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Southwest Detectives.
This incident follows a particularly violent weekend in Philadelphia, with 12 people shot, and two killed.
According to city data, so far in 2019 there have been more than 500 shooting victims, with about 7 percent of victims under the age of 17.
Last year’s recorded shootings was the highest in Philadelphia in recent years, with 1,392 people shot in 2018.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, at this time last year there was 131 homicide victims, compared to 2019′s current total of 140.