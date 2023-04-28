3 people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Crescentville

Three people were killed and fourth was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Crescentville section, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 3:35 p.m. in the area of Comly and Palmetto Streets and found three deceased victims on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street.

One victim was found on the front porch of a house, another just inside the house, and the third on the sidewalk, police said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A fourth victim — who was initally described as a 16-year-old boy shot in the abdomen — was dropped off at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. The teen was reported to be in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police found a gun at the shooting scene.

No arrests were reported.

This is a developing story.