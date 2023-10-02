Three dead, one hospitalized after quadruple shooting inside Philly home

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a quadruple shooting that took place inside a Crescentville home early Monday morning.

Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick said police were responding to a 911 call at the home on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street just before 5 a.m., and they found a woman was shot in the face. Inside the home, three other victims were found dead.

Police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims. McCarrick said the woman is in “stable condition” at a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

“Time is of the essence,” McCarrick said.

McCarrick said police have a person of interest, who investigators believe to be related to the woman who was shot in the face. The man fled the home in blue Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania license plate, McCarrick said.

Staff photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.