One person is dead and another is in critical condition after seven people were shot in the courtyard of a Philadelphia Housing Authority apartment complex in Spring Garden, according to officials and multiple reports.
6ABC reports more than 50 shots were fired just after midnight Tuesday on the 600 block of Perth Place involving six men and one women — all in their 20s, with the exception of a 58-year-old man.
News footage showed cars littered with bullet holes. There was also a large amount of cash discarded in the grass in front of the apartment complex.
Police don’t have a motive, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
“We also know there are some cameras in the neighborhood. We’re trying to determine now if these cameras recorded anything that could help us with this shooting,” Small told reporters.
Police say tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.