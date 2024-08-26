Woman killed trying to break up fight in Kensington

A woman police say was an “unintended target” was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight that erupted into gunfire in Kensington early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue shortly after midnight for a shooting, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed a group of people gathered at that block, and two men getting into a physical altercation, said Vanore. Several people were seen trying to intervene, said Vanore, including a third man who pushed the other two men apart.

The woman, whom police did not immediately identify, also tried to break up the fight, and one of the two men who had been arguing pulled a gun out from a shoulder bag and fired at the man he was fighting with, striking the woman, said Vanore.

The woman was an “unintended target,” shot at close range, said Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m., CBS3 reported.