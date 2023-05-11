Quadruple shooting in East Germantown leaves man dead, 7-year-old wounded

A shooting in East Germantown killed one person and injured three others, including a 7-year-old child, on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police said they received a report of the shooting on the 5900 block of North 21st Street shortly before 6 p.m.,. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One bullet struck a 7-year-old in the upper thigh, according to police. Emergency responders took the child and two others, whose conditions and ages were not available, to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police didn’t say whether the child was a boy or girl, and provided no information about what happened or if they had identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.