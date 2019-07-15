Four shootings between midnight and dawn Monday in Philadelphia left a man dead and four other people wounded, following a violent weekend in which seven people were shot at an Overbrook playground.
Among the victims was a woman who was shot in her back and critically wounded in North Philadelphia when she apparently got caught in a shootout, police said.
The fatal shooting occurred about 4:40 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Lee Street in Kensington.
Police said a witness called 911 to report that two men had been shot, apparently following an argument over an auto accident, and that two other men drove away in a silver or gray sedan.
A 29-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach collapsed and died in the street, police said. A 26-year-old man, who had been shot in his upper left arm, ran around the corner to East Ontario Street before being taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.
In an unusual case, a 28-year-old man who told police he had been shot in the face and and right arm during a robbery walked into a stranger’s house in the Logan section and awoke a woman who was sleeping, asking for help.
That shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in a rear driveway on the 1700 block of Belfield Avenue.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman, though startled by the appearance of the bleeding man in her bedroom, dialed 911.
“She doesn’t know this male, she stated to police that she never saw him before, never saw him in the neighborhood, but for some reason he walked into her home through the back door after being shot,” Small told reporters at the scene.
The victim was reported in critical but stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
A short time earlier, a woman was shot in her back while standing on the 1900 block of Croskey Street in North Philadelphia.
“She heard an argument, then she heard the gunshots and then she realized she was shot twice in her back,” Small told reporters at the scene. “She believes she was not the intended target. She believes she was caught in the crossfire of two individuals firing gunshots.”
Police recovered shell casings from two separate handguns and found some cars with bullet holes in them on the street.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Around 1:30 a.m., a person was shot in the stomach on the 200 block of South 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Additional information was not immediately available.
No arrests were reported in any of the overnight shootings.