Man arrested in shooting that wounded 7-year-old girl in Philly

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting early last week that wounded a 7-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, authorities said Tuesday evening.

The announcement came shortly before a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet in North Philadelphia in a separate case.

The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Alfredo Marrero around 4:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of North Percy Street on an arrest warrant issued Monday for attempted murder in the shooting of Azuri Ford on Oct. 28.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of her mother’s Honda sedan on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. when a man started shooting at the car, police said.

The car was struck three times by bullets — twice in the left rear and once in the rear driver’s-side door — while it was traveling south on Marshall Street, police said.

One of the bullets struck Azuri in the left arm. Her mother, Amanda Zeledon, drove the car to Temple University Hospital while Azuri’s aunt, Angelina Zeledon, reached back from the passenger seat and applied pressure to the girl’s wound, said Ashley Zeledon, the older sister of Amanda and Angelina Zeledon.

Fox29 has reported that police believe Marrero targeted the wrong car.

Azuri has since been released from the hospital, but is recovering in a wheelchair because her injury — her arm was broken by the bullet — is painful when she walks, Ashley Zeledon said.

A GoFundMe effort has been started to help Azuri’s family with the girl’s medical bills and to pay for a new car.

Police also said Tuesday evening that a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in the area of 18th and West Huntingdon Streets just after 6:40 p.m.

Police took the boy to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities reported no arrests in that case.