3 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings across Philly

Three men were killed in separate shootings across Philadelphia Friday that left three other people wounded, police said.

Around 7:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times outside on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in Wynnefield. He was taken by police to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m.

Advertisement

Around 5:25 p.m., during a triple shooting on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and back. Police said he was transported by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

In that same incident, a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. And a 15-year-old boy was transported by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Earlier, just after 4:30 p.m., two men were shot inside a residence on the 2300 block of East Harold Street in Kensington. Police said one of the victims, who was 20 and shot in the head and neck, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.

A 19-year-old shot in the left leg was transported by police to Temple, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in any of the cases.