A 67-year-old woman was fatally shot during an attempted robbery inside a check-cashing store Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Ogontz section, police said.

About 1:10 p.m., the woman, who was believed to be the owner, was shot in the chest inside Any Checks Cashed at 5812 Old York Road, which is next door to a daycare center. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

The shooter fled in an unknown vehicle. Police said they did not know what was taken.

Further information was not immediately available.