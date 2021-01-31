Three people were shot, two of them fatally, in separate incidents Sunday in Philadelphia.
A man and a woman were found gunned down just before 7:30 a.m. at a Lukoil gas station near the corner of East Washington Lane and Clearview Street in East Germantown, police said.
Both were transported to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia where the man, who had been shot in the head, died from his injuries. The woman, who was shot in the face, remains in critical condition, police said.
Investigators had not released the identity of either Sunday morning, as they continued to probe the crime scene. Detectives surrounded a dark-colored SUV with its front and rear passenger windows shattered, and shell casings still littered the gas station parking lot.
That incident came four hours after a separate shooting left a man dead in a house in Feltonville.
Police responding to a call at about 3 a.m. on the 4900 block of Rorer Street discovered a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head.
He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said. They have not released his identity.
Police have not reported arrests in either case.