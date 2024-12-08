Pizza deliveryman shot and robbed in Southwest Philly

A pizza deliveryman told police he was shot and robbed by four people while delivering to a residence in Southwest Philadelphia late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m., the 37-year-old victim drove himself from where the alleged incident occurred — on the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue — to the 12th Police District a few blocks away, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in his left thigh and groin, police said. He told officers that the four males stole pizza, wings, and cash.

Advertisement

Police took the victim — whose name has not been released — to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday.

At the scene of the alleged robbery, police said officers found a .22-caliber bullet casing. As they continued to investigate, they saw two males leaving a property just a few blocks away, on the 2200 block of Hobson Street, carrying pizza boxes.

According to police, when officers approached, one suspect fled, and the other was apprehended. As police searched the area, they saw the fleeing suspect running from an alleyway, and caught him as he tried to hide under a vehicle, police said.

When officers reviewed the route taken by the fleeing suspect, they found a .22-caliber rifle in a driveway on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue, police said.

Additional officers found two more males inside the property from where the two suspects emerged. The four — ages 15, 16, 17, and 19 — have been arrested, and will face charges that include aggravated assault, robbery, and theft, police said.

Philadelphia police have not yet released their names.