Hip-hop artist and Philadelphia native Rakim Hasheem Allen, who performs as PnB Rock, pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to probation in a case stemming from a 2019 arrest involving five pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. Bucks County President Judge Wallace H. Bateman sentenced Allen to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently.

Bateman ordered Allen to complete 100 hours of community service and allowed his supervision to be transferred to California.

Paul Gregory Lang, Allen’s lawyer, said the artist is “happy to have this resolved and he’s happy to go back to recording and performing music for his fans.”

On Jan. 20, 2019, police executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence in Bensalem after complaints from neighbors about parties there. Prosecutors said police recovered about five pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, more than $33,000 in cash, and a stolen .40-caliber Glock handgun.

Allen and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, were arrested. Sibounheuang pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months of probation.

The PnB in his name refers to the intersection Pastorius and Baynton Streets, in the neighborhood where Allen grew up. One of his singles made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he contributed music to the soundtrack for the hit 2017 movie The Fate of the Furious.