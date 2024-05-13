Man shot multiple times in Point Breeze, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Point Breeze section Monday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. at 20th and Federal Streets, when a gunman opened fire on a 35-year-old man, hitting him multiple times, authorities said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to Jefferson Hospital and listed in critical condition late Monday.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident, authorities said. Information about a motive or suspect in the shooting was not immediately available.