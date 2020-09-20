Two men have been arrested in connection with what Philadelphia police say was a deliberately set fire in a police cruiser early Sunday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., 12th District officers saw fire coming from the rear of a parked and unattended patrol car on the 2100 block of Simpson Street.
According to police, two suspects were found “hiding” on the front porch of a home on that block, with “a strong odor of gasoline” coming from their clothes. Clothing found in a crate matched what was seen in a video of the fire scene that was recovered, police said.
The men were in custody Sunday afternoon. Their identities were not released. Police said they are 31 and 59 years old.
Television footage of the police car shows a badly burned trunk area.