A gunman fired at three Philadelphia police officers, striking and injuring one, and suffering critical injuries himself, in a shootout that occurred outside a SEPTA bus Thursday in the Wissinoming neighborhood, police said.
Officer Donald Revill, 37, of the 15th District, was shot once in his right forearm and was being treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said at a news conference. Revill, who is married with a 15-year-old son, was in stable condition, police said.
The gunman, whom police declined to name, was struck “multiple times throughout the body," and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition. Police said they believe he is 54-years-old and he has “a criminal past,” but would not elaborate.
No passengers on the SEPTA bus were injured. They were transferred from the scene at Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street to a nearby police station for witness questioning, said Carla Showell-Lee, a SEPTA spokesperson.
The shooting comes three months after a drug raid in Tioga went awry, leading to an hours-long shootout between a man armed with an AR-15 rifle and police. The horrifying scene unfolded on national television and became the largest mass shooting of Philadelphia police officers in decades, with six cops wounded.
Incidents like Thursday’s bring back those memories, acting Police Commissioner Christine M. Coulter said. It is “no doubt something they think about,” she said, “but they also recognize it is part of the job they do to keep people safe.”
The gunman was on the Route 56 SEPTA bus with about 15 passengers that was heading westbound and then got off the bus before engaging in a shootout with police around 10 a.m., Showell-Lee said.
The bus operator pushed an emergency alarm button on the bus, which switches the electronic message board on the bus to read “Emergency - Call 911,” and also “verbally communicated a message to the passengers on the bus as well," Showell-Lee said.
There was also a group of teenagers heading to school on the bus, NBC10 reported.
SEPTA said buses are not delayed as a result of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.