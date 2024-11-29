South Jersey police sergeant accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

A South Jersey police sergeant faces charges of stealing drugs from his department’s evidence room after he failed a drug test.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced that on Monday, Hammonton Detective Sgt. Robert Zbikowski, 45, of Hammonton, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree crime of pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawfully taking, fourth-degree tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and fourth-degree obstruction of administration of law.

Earlier this year, the Hammonton Police Department contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office after Zbikowski failed a drug test, testing positive for methamphetamine, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Zbikowski was found to have allegedly tampered with and taken drugs, including methamphetamine and oxycodone, from the department’s evidence room, the prosecutor’s office said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards and Accountability Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

Zbikowski, who was promoted to the rank of sergeant in January of last year, could not be reached for comment.