3 police officers shot in Rhawnhurst, suspect reportedly dead

Three Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday evening in the city’s Rhawnhurst section, police said.

The suspected shooter was reported to be dead after officers returned fire, police said. Two other people also were reported shot inside a home on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue where the suspect allegedly fired at police.

Just after 7:10 p.m., a police officer reported that shots were fired from the house and that he was shot.

Two officers were shot in the leg and one in the hand, police said. All three were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Two people inside the house were found to be shot, police said.

A woman and child exited the house apparently uninjured, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.