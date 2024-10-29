Man shot by police in Kensington

A man was shot by police in the city’s Kensington section early Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:40 p.m. along an alleyway between the 3100 blocks of Custer and Reach Streets near Kensington Avenue, police said.

Two officers fired their guns and the man was wounded at least once in the shoulder, police said, adding that they recovered a firearm at the scene.

The man was being transported by police to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not available, but he was described as alert and talking.

It was unclear what occurred before the officers fired at the man.

No further information was immediately available.