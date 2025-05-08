A 30-year-old West Philly man will be charged with shooting police officer in Overbrook, sources say

A 30-year-old man from West Philadelphia is expected to be charged with shooting and critically wounding a Philadelphia police officer during a fight outside Overbrook High School Wednesday afternoon.

Dachan Seay was taken into custody shortly after police say he showed up at a fight among students and, as police attempted to break it up, fired his Ruger-57 pistol, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case.

The bullet ricocheted off the ground and up into the abdomen of a 26-year-old police officer, leaving the officer critically wounded, police said. He remained hospitalized Thursday morning.

Seay is expected to be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, illegal gun possession, and recklessly endangering another person, the source said.

The incident erupted around 2:45 p.m., across the street from Overbrook High, near 59th and West Oxford Streets. Shortly after classes were dismissed, multiple fights broke out, and officers stationed at the school called for back up, police said. A few dozen young people — and also some adults — were clashing in the street, and officers were attempting to pull them apart when the gun fired, police said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Wednesday condemned the violence and called on the city’s parents to work to prevent fights and violence among young people — not encourage it.

“You’re a damn adult. You’re supposed to know better. You’re supposed to come in and de-escalate, not escalate,” Bethel said outside Penn Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday, as the officer was being rushed into surgery.

“You’re a coward.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.