A pregnant woman was shot to death outside a Delaware County Wawa

A Philadelphia woman has been charged with homicide and murder of an unborn child in the shooting death of a pregnant woman outside a Delaware County Wawa.

Just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Collingdale police responding to reports of a shooting at a MacDade Boulevard Wawa found Latoya Davis, 32, lying on the ground in the side parking lot, bleeding from a gunshot wound in her upper torso.

Davis, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report

Waiting by her car, Evelena Williams, 30, of Southwest Philadelphia, told police she had shot Davis with a licensed Ruger .380 semiautomatic found in her vehicle.

Police said a video recovered from the Wawa shows Williams shooting Davis while she was running away. Police recovered one fired .380 cartridge casing in the parking lot.

Investigators from the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division have charged Williams with criminal homicide and first-degree murder of an unborn child, among other charges.