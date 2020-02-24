Police have identified the 39-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot in the chest Friday in North Philadelphia as Ishan Charmidah Rahman.
A 40-year old man who was also shot but survived drove Rahman to Temple University Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section, but the baby boy died.
Rahman and her baby are considered the 53rd and 54th homicides this year, police spokesperson Eric McLaurin said. This is a 23% increase in homicides compared to this time last year, according to police statistics.
The woman was in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet van when the shooting on Ninth Street between Dauphin and York Streets broke out Friday at about 5:55 p.m., police said. Rahman was shot in her chest and the 40-year old man, the driver, was shot in his chest and left shoulder.
While injured, the man drove Rahman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m. After the C-section, the baby boy was pronounced at 6:19 p.m.
The baby is the 516th child shot in Philadelphia since the beginning 2015.
The male victim, whose name was not released, remains in critical condition, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.