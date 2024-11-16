Pregnant woman shot to death in Delaware County; baby delivered in critical condition

A woman is dead and her baby in critical condition after a Thursday night shooting at an apartment building in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford said that officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home in the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

They found a woman who was eight months pregnant and suffering from a bullet wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but transported to a hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child.

The child was delivered and remains in critical condition. The person who called the 911 emergency line was at the scene and has been detained by police, Rutherford said.

Police did not provide the names of the woman, the person who was detained, or the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lansdowne Police Department and detectives from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jon McGowan at 610-623-0700 or email jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com, police said.