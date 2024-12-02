The PSPCA is seeking the person who shot a dog in Southwest Philly

The Pennsylvania SPCA on Monday was asking for the public’s health in identifying the person who shot and critically wounded a dog last month in Southwest Philadelphia.

The dog, now named Maverick, was found with a gunshot wound above his left eye by a Good Samaritan on Nov. 20 in the area of Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, and was taken to the Philadelphia Animal Specialty & Emergency Hospital, the PSPCA said.

The PSPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team was notified and began an investigation, the nonprofit animal-welfare organization said. Maverick is now being cared for at the PSPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue Shelter Hospital.

Because of the severity of his injury, Maverick has trauma to his left forebrain, causing a head tilt and a delayed gait of his right hind end, the PSPCA said. His left eye is no longer functioning and will likely be removed.

Maverick is currently reported in stable condition.

Anyone with information about who shot Maverick can call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. All tips can be made anonymously.

Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said in a statement that the shooting of Maverick was “especially heartless.”

“It seems clear from Maverick’s injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived. We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life — where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty,” Klim said.