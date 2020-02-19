Four people were wounded — two critically — in a hail of gunfire Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
Just before 3:40 p.m., gunfire erupted at the corner of 11th and West Thompson Streets and a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were both shot in their heads. They were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and reported to be in critical condition.
Police said more than 20 gunshots were heard in the area.
A 23-year-old man was shot in his left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in his right arm, police said. Both were also taken by private vehicle to Temple and were listed in stable condition.
Police said a male was in custody and a firearm was recovered.
St. Malachy Catholic School is located at the intersection but there was no preliminary indication that students were affected.
