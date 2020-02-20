A 19-year-old woman police called a bystander in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia has died of her wounds, officials said Thursday.
Yaniyah Foster was sitting on the stoop of her home on 1000 block of West Thompson Street at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rocked the neighborhood, leaving her with a bullet wound to the head.
Police took her Temple University Hospital, but doctors could not save her and she was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m.
Three men were wounded in the shooting and each of them went in separate cars to Temple, police said. One of them, a 25-year-old who had been shot in the head, remained in critical condition at the hospital.
Investigative sources said two of the men were brothers.
Police said they recovered weapons at the scene but have not yet identified any suspects.
Capt. Frank Banford, commanding officer of the Central Detective Division, said Wednesday more than 20 shots were fired.
This is a developing story. Staff writer Mike Newall contributed to this article.