Police are searching for multiple shooters who wounded 4 people, including a Peco worker, in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for multiple shooters who wounded four people, including a Peco employee, in a shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 600 block of West York Street. One victim was found at the scene and taken to Temple University Hospital. Three more victims were dropped off outside Temple Hospital by private vehicles.

The victims include a 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the left shoulder, a 17-year-old boy struck in both thighs, a 37-year-old man shot in the rib cage, and the Peco employee, a 34-year-old man who was shot twice in the buttocks, police said.

All four victims were in stable condition, said Capt. James Kearney, head of the department’s nonfatal shootings unit.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Peco employee, who was not identified, was working to repair a cross-arm that holds electrical wires on a pole near Marshall and York Streets when a stray bullet struck him, said Tom Brubaker, a Peco spokesperson.

The Peco worker was alert and conscious after the shooting, Brubaker said. He was released from the hospital overnight.

Police did not immediately know the motive for the gun violence or if any of the victims were targeted, said Kearney. Police were canvassing the area for video footage of the shooting, he said.