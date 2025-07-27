6 shootings, including a double homicide that injured a 7-year-old, mark a violent Philly weekend

Police are investigating six shootings that occurred over the course of a particularly violent weekend in Philadelphia, leaving two people dead and at least eight injured by gunfire, including a child.

One of the shootings Saturday night injured a 7-year-old girl and her 26-year-old mother in Philadelphia’s Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

Police say the girl was grazed by a bullet on the side of her head when the shooting started just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue. She was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital and then St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was in stable condition Sunday, police said.

The girl’s mother was shot in the arm and rushed to Jefferson Einstein where she also was in stable condition, police said.

Two men, ages 29 and 26, were shot multiple times and transported to Temple University Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

It was the second quadruple shooting involving a mother and children in Philadelphia since Thursday, when gunfire during a graduation party in North Philadelphia critically injured four people including a mother and her two children, a 12-year-old daughter, and an 11-year-old son.

“These traumatic events will never be forgotten in the lives of particularly these young people who have a lot more life to live,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said Sunday of the shootings, one of which took place in her district. She said the issue now will be how to get resources and support to the children and families affected.

“The children who have been been shot, and those who were not shot and don’t have the physical wounds, have a mental scar that needs attention,” Bass said.

About three hours after Saturday’s quadruple shooting, police responded to a call on the 1600 block of Orthodox Street, near the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford. Initial reports were that about 10 shots were fired at a large gathering there in a vacant lot.

Police said preliminary information suggests an altercation occurred when an individual allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened a member of the private security team. A security guard, armed with a rifle, responded by discharging his weapon.

Officers later located the individual described and recovered a firearm from his possession. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.

Earlier, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 100 block of West Tioga Street in Fairhill where a 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he remained in critical condition Sunday.

And early Saturday morning, around 1, police responded to a shooting at a home on the 4500 block of North 20th Street in Nicetown. An adult woman had been shot and was transported to Jefferson Einstein, said police, who did not know her condition.

The weekend spate of violence started around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to police reports, when two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia. Police said three men were shot at while sitting on the steps of a residence when a dark-colored sedan drove by and someone fired from the back door.

Both victims found by police were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 33-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso and upper leg and was in critical condition, police said. A 49-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, a 49-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen was brought by private vehicle to Temple’s emergency department. No additional information on where that shooting occurred was available. He was reported in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in any of the weekend shootings, which remain under investigation to determine, in part, the motive behind them.

The last few weeks have been particularly violent compared to a relative drop in crime overall. The last 28-day period has seen a rise in shooting victims of about 27%, according to police data, though shooting incidents year-to-date are down 9% compared to last year.

Bass, the councilmember representing parts of North Philadelphia, said families in her district need to be engaged in the lives of younger people living with them. She noted many shooters in recent crimes have been young people, often living at home.

“Some of these shooters are living at home with parents and grandparents,” Bass said. “This is less of a police problem and more of a problem with us interacting with young people under our care. What do you do when the shooter lives with you?”

This is a developing story and will be updated.