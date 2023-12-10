Three people are killed and 12 wounded in 10 weekend shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Two people were killed and two seriously wounded in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia early Sunday, one of 10 reported shootings in the city during the weekend that left three people dead and several others wounded, police said.

At 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot once in her back and a 32-year-old man suffered bullet wounds to the head and back at 2200 North Chadwick Street, police said. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

In the same incident, a 36-year-old man was shot once in his left leg and a 45-year-old man was wounded once in his left leg, police said. Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital in a private car and were reported in stable condition.

Police said the shootings were the result of an argument.

The names of the victims were not released and no weapon was recovered.

It was one of several shootings Sunday that followed incidents Saturday, including one in which a teenager was fatally shot and another wounded in the city’s Olney section. Police on Sunday provided further details of what happened in that case.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., police responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 5300 block of North Fifth Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old Philadelphia boy on the floor inside, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police took him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his right cheek and was taken to Nazareth Hospital in a private automobile, police said. He was reported in stable condition.

According to investigators, the two teens were at a party when someone fired shots into the venue, piercing a glass door and striking both boys, police said.

The identity of the shooter and a motive were unknown, police said.

Philadelphia police reported eight other shooting incidents during the weekend.

The following occurred on Sunday:

Around 2:40 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of Tasker Street during what police said was a robbery, police said. He was taken to Jefferson Methodist Hospital and placed in stable condition. A 31-year-old man was held as a prisoner and a weapon was recovered. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly before 11 a.m. and taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition, police said. About 11:20 a.m., a 57-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 5700 block of West Lehigh Avenue and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition, police said. Shortly after 1 p.m. a man, whose name was not released, was shot in his right shoulder on the 6700 block of Souder Street and taken to Nazareth Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

In addition to the shootings involving the 17-year-olds, four others were reported on Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m.. a 35-year-old man was shot in his left hand at 34th Street and Fairmount Avenue, police said. He was in stable condition Saturday night at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A half-hour earlier, a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue. He was undergoing surgery at Penn Presbyterian Saturday night, police said. Just before 4 p.m., police said, a 35-year-old man suffered a wound in the lower back on the 2800 block of North Palethorp Street. He was in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Earlier, around 4:40 a.m., two men, ages 29 and 23, were seriously wounded in an incident on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue that police said resulted from a quarrel. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

More than 390 homicides have been recorded in Philadelphia so far this year. That’s down about 20% from the same period of last year, but more than had occurred in every calendar year from 2008 through 2019, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics.