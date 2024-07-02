Four people shot in South Philadelphia

Four men were shot in South Philadelphia on Monday night. All four victims were in stable condition, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a call of gunshots at 27th and Dickinson Streets, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

During the investigation, three other people arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private car and told police they had been injured in the same shooting, Small said.

All four victims — two of whom are 23-years-old, one whom is 21-years-old, and the other who is 45-years-old — were mainly shot in the leg and arm and were in stable condition, he said.

More than 40 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, which happened right outside a Chinese restaurant. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not immediately release a motive or announce any arrests.