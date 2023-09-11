Trial begins for West Philly man facing death penalty for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend and unborn child in King of Prussia

The trial for a West Philadelphia man who is facing the death penalty for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child in King of Prussia began Monday, with prosecutors painting Rafiq Thompson as a cold-blooded killer who had hatched a plan to gun down the pregnant woman and shot her as she ran away.

In Monday’s opening statements, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Arena said Thompson, 40, shot Tamara Cornelius four times at close range at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April 2022, while she was four months pregnant with Thompson’s child.

Thompson is facing multiple counts of first- and third-degree murder in Montgomery County’s first capital case since 2014.

On April 8, 2022, while hiding a stolen Glock G19 handgun in his right hand, Thompson began yelling at Cornelius, 31, before raising the gun and shooting her, then firing three more times, said Steele.

Advertisement

“And then he fires again. Tamara is trying to get away. And then he fires again. She’s trying to get away. And then he fires again,” Steele said to the jury.

After she stumbled to get away, Cornelius tumbled to the ground in agony and Thompson stood over her, Steele said.

Meanwhile, Thompson’s attorney Frank Genovese argued that the evidence presented by prosecutors would not meet the criteria to justify a first-degree murder conviction, while acknowledging that it was clear his client had killed Cornelius.

“Not every killing is a murder. And not every murder is a murder of the first degree,” Genovese told the jury.

According to police documents, Thompson had been texting Cornelius relentlessly in the weeks prior to the killing, after Cornelius told Thompson he was the father of her unborn child. In early 2022, Cornelius was trying to break up with Thompson, while Thompson accused her of cheating on him.

Thompson sent dozens of unanswered texts until April 8, when he asked Cornelius to meet him for dinner at Cheesecake Factory in the King of Prussia Mall, according to the documents. According to witnesses cited in the documents, the two were arguing at dinner and Thompson left ahead of Cornelius.

Several witnesses who saw Cornelius and Thompson at points throughout the night, from the heated dinner at Cheesecake Factory, to Cornelius’ dying moments, testified Monday.

A server recalled seeing them argue, but could not say what they had been fighting about.

One witness, who had been pumping gas moments before Cornelius started doing the same, said he heard multiple gunshots before seeing a woman pass the front of his car, closely followed by a man. The witness said he was “frozen,” trying to become invisible so as not to be seen by the shooter.

Surveillance footage, which prosecutors played for the jury, showed Thompson pulling up in a silver Nissan sedan behind Cornelius’ white Toyota Avalon. When he got out of the car, Thompson is seen arguing with Cornelius, who was pumping gas, before pulling out a gun and shooting her. As she tried to flee, tripping to go to the other side of pumps, Thompson ran after her and continued shooting.

Another witness said she had just pulled away from the gas station when she heard gunshots and called 911 before returning to the scene. Once there, she saw Cornelius lying on the ground and got out of the car and tried to console her, holding her hand and telling her to stay with her.

Genovese said that a single moment in time did not encompass all of the background in what he acknowledged was a tumultuous relationship.

“There’s no doubt Thompson killed them,” said Genovese. “But evidence will not show specific intent to kill.”

For most of Monday’s proceedings, Thompson, clad in a blue shirt and red tie, did not react. Occasionally, he would clasp his hands together and shake and lower his head to the table where he sat alongside his attorneys.

Pennsylvania has had a moratorium on executions since 2015, under which defendants can be sentenced to death but none are executed. Despite the moratorium, Steele has said the case was egregious enough to warrant pushing for capital punishment.

Ninety-nine people are on death row in Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections list. Three were convicted in Montgomery County, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said.

When Thompson was arrested, he was on probation for a 2018 aggravated-assault conviction in which he hit his former girlfriend with his van and charged at her with a knife after she ended their relationship.

According to the records, Thompson had been harassing the woman, who had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against him before the attack. Thompson was in prison for three years for the assault and paroled in June 2019.