Shooting erupts at Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia

A shooting erupted during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least two people and causing pandemonium near one of the neighborhood’s largest mosques.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 2:30 p.m. near Philadelphia Masjid on the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue. At least two people were shot and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and one of the two is in custody.

A police officer also fired their service weapon at the scene. The officer was not hurt and it was not immediately clear if they shot anyone.

There was no immediate evidence to suggest the shooting was a hate-based attack. Two people who attended the event said the gunshots rang out after what appeared to be a fight during the celebration — one of several Eid festivals across the city marking the end of Ramadan this week.

Signs of the chaos lingered around Clara Muhammad Square hours after the shooting. Food, baby strollers, and clothes lay abandoned on the sidewalk, and trash cans had been knocked over near the park playground.

“We’re frustrated that this is what became of a beautiful day,” said Dwight Olds, program director for the Institute for the Development of African American Youth, or IDAAY.

Olds was told a fight broke out — quickly followed by gunfire.

”You shot up a day of prayer,” said Don Jones, an anti-violence advocate and a leader of Philly’s Muslim community. “There were children here. This is not acceptable in our communities.”

Last week, about 20 local Imams met with city leaders about coming together as a Muslim community to denounce violence, Jones added. The group had scheduled an event for Friday morning outside City Hall to make that stance public.

Haniyahh Dwight, 42, said she came to Clara Muhammad Square from her home in Chester to celebrate Eid at one of the largest events in the area — “one of the greatest gatherings” for the festival after Ramadan, she said.

She was waiting in line for food when she said she heard rapid pops. Everyone started fleeing. She said she looked up to see people falling and pushing past one another. ”This is an event centered around peace,” she said. “I just don’t understand.”

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown and police have organized a parent-child reunification area to help connect people who ran when the gunfire erupted, a police spokesperson posted on X.

A large police presence is still underway in the Parkside neighborhood, as officers attempt to secure the area and recover evidence from the scene, according to police scanners.

While it did not appear targeted, news of the shooting spread fast through Philadelphia’s Muslim community amid an uptick in Islamophobic incidents around the region in recent months.

Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu, executive director of CAIR-Philadelphia, said the Philadelphia Masjid is one of the largest mosques in the city, with a devoted congregation from the African-American Muslim community.

“It’s a tragedy regardless whatever the root cause might be,” he said. “Gun violence impact all communities in Philadelphia, especially the Muslim American community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.