A man’s body found burning on a Rhawnhurt driveway, police say

A man’s body was found burning on the driveway of a Rhawnhurst home Tuesday morning, police said, and authorities continue to investigate what happened to him.

A neighbor of a house on the 8000 block of Leonard Street was awakened by the sound of fire around 3 a.m. and called 911 to report the blaze, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The neighbor then walked over to the property to try to help put out the flames and saw a man’s body burning on the driveway, he said. The victim, whom police did not identify, was pronounced at the scene at 3:22 a.m.

Firefighters and other first responders arrived and quickly extinguished the fire, said Vanore. A gas can and struck matches were found near the man’s body, he said.

It is unknown if the man was killed before he was set aflame, said Vanore. The city’s fire marshal’s office, medical examiner’s office, and police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.