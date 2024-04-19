A Bucks County school bus driver was caught with more than 1,000 child porn images and videos, police say

A bus driver for the Neshaminy School District had more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography on his home computer, according to police.

Robert Derr, 75, was arrested late Thursday and charged with child pornography and misuse of a communication facility. He was freed after posting $10,000 bail, with the condition that he have no contact with minors and would not use the internet, according to court records.

Derr’s attorney, Paul Lang, said Friday that his client “disputes the government’s baseless claims and will address this properly in the courts.”

Investigators from Middletown Township Police received a tip in September from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children that someone in their jurisdiction had uploaded an image of a underage boy performing a sex act to Microsoft BingImage, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Derr’s arrest.

The user had posted the picture to help find other similar images, the affidavit said.

Detectives traced the IP address of that user to Derr’s residence on Hawthorne Avenue in Middletown, according to the affidavit.

When investigators served a search warrant on Derr’s home in March, he told them he had viewed child pornography while searching for adult pornography, but declined to comment on the image that police had been tipped off to, the affidavit said.

On a desktop computer in Derr’s bedroom, detectives found more than 1,000 pictures and videos that depicted child pornography, including depictions of fully nude underage girls performing sex acts, the document said.

After the warrant was served, Derr was suspended by the Neshaminy School District and later resigned, police said.

Derr is scheduled to appear before District Judge Daniel Baranoski for a preliminary hearing on May 8.