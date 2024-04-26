A Kennett Square man threatened to ‘plug’ his wife during an argument, DA says. He then shot her and their daughter.

A Kennett Square man shot his wife and daughter during an argument in his home Thursday night, telling a neighbor that he “went crazy” and killed them, prosecutors said Friday.

Roger Hanks, 76, has been charged with murder and related crimes in the deaths of his wife, Judith, 75, and daughter, Emily, 37, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Hanks remained in custody Friday, denied bail. It was unclear if he had hired an attorney to represent him.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said Hanks “senselessly shot and killed his family because of a basic dispute.”

“It is unfathomable that anyone would react this way,” he said.

In an interview with police, Hanks said he was cleaning his 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun at his home on Wiltshire Drive about 3 p.m.

He and his wife had just returned home after picking up their daughter from the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, and the couple started arguing, according to Hanks. During that argument, Hanks said, his wife told him he “doesn’t do anything and just sits in his chair” and refuses to eat the food she prepares for him, according to the affidavit.

Hanks, in response, said he would “plug” her if she didn’t “shut up and leave him alone,” referencing the gun he was cleaning, the affidavit said. However, Hanks denied intentionally shooting her, saying he thought the gun was unloaded when it went off as he pointed it at her.

That gunshot struck Judith Hanks once in her chest, investigators said.

Emily Hanks, seeing her mother shot, ran at her father “with vengeance,” according to his statement to detectives. He shot her once in the chest as well, watching as she fell to the ground.

Hanks’ neighbor said he called her at 6:12 p.m. to admit what he had done, and that she in turn had called 911. He cooperated with police when they arrived at the scene, the affidavit said.

Medics attempted to revive both women, but were unsuccessful. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered the 9mm handgun used in the shooting, as well as two fired shell casings. An additional three rounds were still in the gun’s magazine.

In his later interview with detectives, Hanks said that he is an avid gunsmith and often competes in shooting competitions, boasting that he is “the best of the best,” according to the affidavit. In a LinkedIn profile, Hanks wrote that he works as a hunter at Bear Lodge Resort in Wyoming, a property that offers access to hiking and snowmobile trails.

Hanks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case on May 8.