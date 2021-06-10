One person is dead and several are injured after an early-morning shooting outside Rudy’s Bar on Marshall Road in Upper Darby.

Township police told 6ABC they responded to reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found one person in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.

Two to three other people were also injured, but the police didn’t share details about the extent of their injuries.

Marshall Road between Hampden and Long roads is shut down while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.