Horsham woman who strangled her son with belt and drove into ocean found guilty of murder

A Horsham woman was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday morning for strangling her 11-year-old son, Matthew, with a leather belt as he slept inside the family’s home last April.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 51, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Friday morning. Montgomery County Judge William Carpenter rendered a verdict after closing arguments in which DiRienzo-Whithead’s attorney argued she strangled her son during a “psychotic episode” and prosecutors argued she did it out of anger, vengeance, and spite for her husband.

DiRienzo-Whitehead did not visibly react to the verdict or respond to reporters’ questions as Montgomery County Sheriff’s officers led her to an elevator.

After strangling Matthew with her husband’s belt, the former Keller-Williams realtor drove her Toyota Highlander to Cape May and then drove into the ocean. The car shut down in shallow water and DiRienzo-Whitehead was later taken into custody by police in Wildwood Crest, where her family owned a beach house.

Her attorney, Eugene Tinari, moved for his client’s case to be heard before a judge earlier this year, forgoing a jury. Since DiRienzo-Whitehead’s first court appearance, Tinari has said the the incident came during a psychotic break, one that capped a steady deterioration of her mental health over the course of several months.

During the trial, Tinari asserted that DiRienzo-Whitehead was under tremendous stress in the weeks leading up to Matthew’s killing. She and her husband were having financial issues, compounding her role as the primary caregiver for her aging mother, who had been diagnosed with dementia.

Tinari said that the onset of menopause had exacerbated these external factors. All of it together led her to snap, he said. DiRienzo-Whitehead later told investigators she didn’t want her son to “grow up with these struggles.” She was particularly concerned that the family would no longer be able afford his tuition at Germantown Academy.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that DiRienzo-Whitehead had grown increasingly angry and resentful of her husband because she felt their financial troubles had robbed her of the lifestyle she deserved. After agreeing to sell the beach house in Wildwood Crest — a “ final indignity,” said Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel — DiRienzo-Whitehead had enough and decided to kill her son to rob her husband of a life he couldn’t provide for her, prosecutors said.