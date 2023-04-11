11-year-old boy found dead in Montgomery County home, detectives questioning mother

Detectives were investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy whose body found early Tuesday morning inside his family’s Horsham Township home, and the subsequent brief disappearance of his mother, who was being questioned by detectives after she was located in Wildwood Crest, N.J., the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Horsham police were called to the 500 block of Privet Road by the boy’s father, who found the child dead in the main bedroom of the home, Steele said in a statement.

The father told police his son spent the night in the bedroom with his mother, Steele said. The father told police that when he woke up, he noticed the bedroom door was locked and his wife’s black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

While police were investigating the scene at the Horsham residence, police in Cape May found found the Toyota SUV partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue, Steele said.

Police located the mother a short time later in nearby Wildwood Crest, and detectives were questioning her, Steele said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the boy’s death.

Steele did not provide any other details about the case.