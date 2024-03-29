An Upper Merion man broke into his neighbor’s home to install a hidden camera and masturbate on her bed, police say

An Upper Merion man was in custody Friday after, police say, he broke into his neighbor’s home in the Kingswood Apartments, installed a hidden camera disguised to look like a USB charger to record her undressing and recorded himself masturbating on the woman’s bed.

Ryan Selleny, 27, during that surreptitious visit to the woman’s home, also contaminated a jug of water with his bodily fluids, and put that water back into the refrigerator, apparently for the victim to consume, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for his arrest.

Selleny has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, invasion of privacy and related crimes. He was being held Friday on $50,000 bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Police said the victim contacted them on Sunday to report that she had found an unusual USB charging device plugged into an outlet in her kitchen, the affidavit said. The woman said she didn’t recognize the device, and had not given anyone permission to put it there.

Upon close inspection, detectives found that the device contained a hidden camera to record footage, as well as an SD card to store the footage, according to the affidavit.

On that SD card, investigators found videos that showed the victim’s bed and kitchen. Those videos depicted the woman in various states of undress, the affidavit said.

Other videos on the card, however, clearly depicted Selleny masturbating, and tampering with the water jug.

The woman told police that Selleny, who lives in a different building in the Kingswood complex, had approached her the Friday before she discovered the camera and asked her out to dinner, the affidavit said. The woman said she politely declined, but agreed to give him her phone number because he was insistent and she felt uncomfortable.

He later texted her, asking her out again. Using his phone number, and the physical description provided by the woman, police were able to match Selleny with the man seen on the video clip.

It remained unclear how Selleny had gained access to the victim’s home — police said there were no signs of forced entry.

Detectives said there may be additional victims connected to this case, and urged anyone with information to call Upper Merion police at 484-636-3888.