First they heard the bangs. Then the shattering glass.

Sahmya Garcia, 20, and her roommate, Kaitlynn Todd, stood shaking in the kitchen of their South Philadelphia apartment. Garcia’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, was outside, pounding on their building door, according to Todd, who gave this account:

He kicked in the door, then walked into the two-unit rowhouse. Unsure which of the two units was Garcia’s, he threw a cinder block through the window of their neighbor’s door.

It was around noon on Sunday, Nov. 6. Garcia and Todd called 911, and police quickly arrived. But by then, Burney was gone, leaving a trail of blood on the wall from cuts sustained from the broken glass. But because the women had only heard his voice, not seen him, police said there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him. The officers urged Garcia to file a restraining order against Burney, but for now, they said, there was nothing they could do.

“I made the comment to them like one of us is going to have to end up dead before you guys do something,” Todd, 23, said in a recent interview.

That evening, Garcia got an emergency protection from abuse order against Burney.

But two days later, she was dead.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 8 — just moments after police unsuccessfully tried to serve the restraining order to Burney, who wasn’t home — police say Burney spotted Garcia as she walked to work. He got out of his truck at the corner of Broad and Ellsworth Streets, they said, and shot her 10 times with a ghost gun.

Garcia was just four blocks from 3rd District police headquarters, and one block from work.

She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, but died shortly after.

SEPTA police officers nearby heard the shots and saw Burney, 41, running from the scene. The transit police said Burney tried to flee in his car, but crashed, and when he emerged, gun in hand, the officers shot him twice in the leg and shoulder. After being treated for his injuries, Burney was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

His attorney, Edward Meehan Jr., declined to comment. Burney was denied bail and remains in custody at a Philadelphia jail.

Resources for domestic violence survivors

You are not alone. If you are experiencing abuse, here are some ways to get help:

  • Call Philadelphia’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 1-866-723-3014. Operators can provide crisis intervention, safety planning, resources, and referrals for emergency housing, legal services, and more. Counselors are available in multiple languages.
  • Unable to call? Text START to 88788, or use this chat, to connect with a national hotline counselor.
