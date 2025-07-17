Philly man who police say shot and killed a man after an argument in Port Richmond charged with murder

A Philadelphia man who police say shot and killed a 49-year-old after an argument in Port Richmond has been charged with murder, police said Thursday.

Patrick Suarez, 20, was arguing with Michael Neumann as the two walked along the 2900 block of Salmon Street early Tuesday, police said, when Suarez pulled out a gun and shot Neumann in the head.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find Neumann lying on the street, and he was pronounced dead minutes later, police said.

Suarez, of the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue, was arrested Wednesday after police matched his description with surveillance footage of the shooting, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said. He was being held in a city prison and was denied bail, according to court records.

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage, Vanore said, aiding investigators in locating Suarez quickly.

On Wednesday, two police officers on patrol in Kensington spotted him riding a scooter with a gun sticking out of his sweatpants, Vanore said. Suarez ran away but was quickly apprehended, he said.

The gun he was carrying was the weapon used in Neumann’s death, Vanore said.